Ayesha Jhulka reveals how a young Salman Khan used to avoid dancing in movies in the 90s

The popular actresses from the 90s, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah, graced the sets of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently. They were the special guests on the show during the Top 8 Contestants Special episode.

While each contestant impressed the 90s Bollywood divas through their performances, it was Madhoo and Ayesha’s candid confessions that grabbed everyone’s attention. During the shoot, host Aditya Narayan made them play a fun quiz, and during the game, Ayesha revealed how Salman Khan was conscious about dancing in his initial movies. In fact, in her debut movie, Kurbaan (1991), Salman used to ask the choreographer not to give him any steps.

Ayesha said, “I still remember, when I was shooting for my first movie with Salman Khan, he was very conscious about dancing. He told the choreographer of our film to let him make an entry by walking in casually while I would be doing all the dance steps. Since then, I have done a lot of live shows with him. However, I am surprised to see that he dances now. I feel that he used to do drama earlier.”