When Bhumi rode a scooter!

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar talks about shooting abroad and how tough it was riding a scooter for Badhaai Do in Mussoorie on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress opens up about how she has never shot for a film outside India in her span of six years in the industry and how shooting for Badhaai Do in Mussoorie was nothing short of an adventure. Bhumi reveals that they shot for Badhaai Do in Dehradun and Mussoorie, and some bit in Goa. — IANS
