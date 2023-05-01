When Denise Richards was trolled

Actress Denise Richards has admitted she was left "heartbroken" after being criticised for her James Bond role. The 52-year-old actress played Dr Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough, but was trolled for her performance after wearing a crop top and a tiny pair of shorts. Denise starred alongside Pierce Brosnan in the film. — IANS
