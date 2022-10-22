When Huma Qureshi felt empowered…

Huma Qureshi has made her presence felt with the strong characters she has played, and which have broken one stereotype after another. In Double XL too, she plays such a role alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

The movie, which is directed by Satramm Ramani, features the two of them playing plus-sized women, and for that they had to gain considerable weight. Talking about her role, Huma confessed that she had to put on roughly 20 kilos for the role.

Though she has mentioned multiple times, in jest, that this was the best prep she ever had to do for a role since she got to eat everything she wanted, the actress definitely had her set of reservations.

She talks about how even as a kid she was teased for being a ‘big girl’. She had left those insults behind her, but when it came to gaining weight for the role of Rajshri Trivedi in Double XL it all came back again. The people around her advised her to be cautious about choosing the role.

She said: “I was scared because my closest confidantes and companions told me that I was making a mistake. And it would be the end of my career.” But despite all this she made up her mind and decided to play the role.

Huma talked about how liberating and empowering it was to play the character of Rajshri. It was like a nod to her younger self. —IANS