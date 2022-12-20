When Nakuul met Ram Kapoor

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta shared a picture with Ram Kapoor. While Nakuul became popular after playing the lead in the show Ishqbaaz, Ram Kapoor became a household name, thanks to his successful show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

After Ektaa R Kapoor came up with a sequel Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with a fresh story and cast, Nakuul played the character of Ram, which was earlier played by Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul shared a picture on his instagram handle, with a caption, “Ram Kapoor is in the Multiverse of Happiness.”

Apart from Ishqbaaaz and India’s Got Talent, Nakuul has also acted in web series, I Don’t Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 1 and 2.