When Pashminna was left stranded…

In the upcoming episodes of Pashminna—Dhaage Mohobbat Ke Pashminna asks her friend Paras (Angad Hasija), to be her race partner, much to Raghav’s disappointment, who is also willing to help her. Pashminna is happy to have her friend by her side, while Raghav decides to return to Mumbai. In a shocking turn of events, Paras cancels at the last moment, leaving Pashminna to face the threat of disqualification from the race. Now, the intriguing twist lies in whether Paras will make a last-minute appearance or will Raghav step in to rescue her from this situation.
Isha Sharma, who is playing the character of Pashminna Suri, says, “Lately, her character has been at a crossroads with her love life and to add to her problem is this new situation with the shikara motor. Which has so much importance for her and her mother. And true to her resilient nature, Pashminna refuses to give up and finds a solution. This shikara race will mark a defining moment in many ways.”
