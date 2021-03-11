How Arjun Bijlani helped Kanika Mann overcome her fear

Kanika Mann recently had to face her fear on the sets of Roohaniyat Chapter 2.

Describing her biggest fear, Kanika says, “I’m afraid of any water body, be it a pool or the ocean. And for this one scene in Roohaniyat, I had to be in the pool with Saveer, but I just couldn’t do the scene properly.”

But that wasn’t the end of it as Kanika adds, “I was standing close to the pool when Arjun just pushed me into the water. He thought it’ll help me conquer my fear. To be honest, it did to some extent, but I’m still afraid of water.”