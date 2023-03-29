As Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila runs into legal trouble, it shows how cinematic adaptation of real stories comes with its own set of challenges

Mona

Copyright infringements, profit sharing, defamation suits, hurt sentiment – as much as the audience love to watch real stories on big screen, the filmmakers have to surmount tough challenges to bring them to fruition.

It’s imperative that intellectual property rights are sorted out between the person or family members & the production house. Rahul Mittra

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The latest film to face legal tussle is Imtiaz Ali’s Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra-starrer Chamkila. The rights of the biopic were earlier sold to another party.