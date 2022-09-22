When Rohit missed his lady luck at Zee Rishtey Awards

It’s that time of the year again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards.
During the shoot, every Kutumb put their best foot forward to take home the mega prize of the Naach, Gaana, Hungama and Games Night. However, it looks like Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti was clearly missing his Bhagya and his lady luck Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) because he was losing in all the games. Rohit even mentioned during the shoot, “Since Lakshmi is not here today, mera Bhagya mera saath nahi de raha.”
