When Shabir Ahluwalia lost 14 kg for his role

Zee TV’s latest fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. While the intriguing plot of the show has kept the audience hooked, it is Shabir Ahluwalia’s new avatar that has become the talk of the town.

Shabir has been winning hearts as Rockstar Abhi over the past eight years. However, his new look as Mohan has truly impressed one and all. In fact, the actor has transformed himself in the last few months to look the part and after losing around 14 kg for the part, the dashing star is making heads turn. It will surely be interesting to see Shabir in this new and transformed avatar!