Jackie Shroff hosts a reunion party for 80s co-stars

The eleventh edition of 1980s Reunion of Indian Film Industry was hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon at the former’s house. Many celebs from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu industry graced the event. While Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Anupam Kher were present from Bollywood, South-Indian stars were present too. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...