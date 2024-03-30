 While heroes once reigned supreme in B-town, these actors have captivated audiences with their chilling portrayal of villains : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • While heroes once reigned supreme in B-town, these actors have captivated audiences with their chilling portrayal of villains

While heroes once reigned supreme in B-town, these actors have captivated audiences with their chilling portrayal of villains

While heroes once reigned supreme in B-town, these actors have captivated audiences with their chilling portrayal of villains

John Abraham in Pathaan



Refreshing change

John Abraham in Pathaan

John Abraham’s performance as Jim in Pathaan was a revelation. In a genre dominated by larger-than-life heroes, John Abraham’s portrayal of a malicious and cunning antagonist brought a refreshing change. His ability to hold his own against the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan showcased his talent and versatility as an actor. John’s portrayal breathed new life into the spy thriller genre and earned him widespread acclaim.

Understated villainy

Bobby Deol in Animal

Bobby Deol’s role in Animal, as Abrar, was a master-class in understated villainy. Despite minimal dialogues, Bobby Deol commanded attention with his imposing presence and impeccable performance. His chiseled physique and impressive dance moves added layers to the character, captivating audiences and earning him well-deserved praise. Bobby’s portrayal marked his triumphant return to limelight.

Nuanced performance

Vijay Sethupati in Jawan

Vijay Sethupati’s portrayal of the antagonist in Jawan showcased his ability to seamlessly transition between roles. As an antagonist, he nailed his roles in films such as Vikram Vedha, Uppena, Petta, Master and Jawan. While he has played negative characters before, his portrayal opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan added depth and complexity to the narrative. Sethupati’s menacing presence and nuanced performance added a new dimension to the character, captivating audiences.

Truly authentic

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi’s return to big-budget films with Tiger 3 was eagerly awaited by fans. His portrayal of Aatish Rehman, the Pakistani agent with sinister intentions, injected intrigue and suspense into the narrative. Emraan Hashmi’s performance resonated with audiences, showcasing his ability to embody the complexities of a villainous character while adding depth and authenticity to the story.

Surprise package

Sunny Hinduja in Yodha

Sunny Hinduja’s portrayal of the antagonist in Yodha took audiences by surprise. Known for his role as Sandeep Bhaiya, Sunny’s transformation into a deadly antagonist showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of menace and malevolence added tension as well as suspense to the narrative, leaving audiences spellbound.

Impeccable delivery

Gulshan Devaiah, Guns & Gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah’s portrayal of Chaar cut Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs was nothing short of iconic. His magnetic presence and impeccable delivery breathed life into the character. Gulshan’s portrayal of the villain added depth and complexity to the story, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most versatile actors.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#John Abraham #Shah Rukh Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

3
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

5
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

6
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

7
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

8
India

‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

9
Trending

Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

10
Himachal

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

High alert in UP's Ghazipur ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial

Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools in Chandigarh to begin from April 1

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee