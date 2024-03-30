While heroes once reigned supreme in B-town, these actors have captivated audiences with their chilling portrayal of villains

Refreshing change

John Abraham in Pathaan

John Abraham’s performance as Jim in Pathaan was a revelation. In a genre dominated by larger-than-life heroes, John Abraham’s portrayal of a malicious and cunning antagonist brought a refreshing change. His ability to hold his own against the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan showcased his talent and versatility as an actor. John’s portrayal breathed new life into the spy thriller genre and earned him widespread acclaim.

Understated villainy

Bobby Deol in Animal

Bobby Deol’s role in Animal, as Abrar, was a master-class in understated villainy. Despite minimal dialogues, Bobby Deol commanded attention with his imposing presence and impeccable performance. His chiseled physique and impressive dance moves added layers to the character, captivating audiences and earning him well-deserved praise. Bobby’s portrayal marked his triumphant return to limelight.

Nuanced performance

Vijay Sethupati in Jawan

Vijay Sethupati’s portrayal of the antagonist in Jawan showcased his ability to seamlessly transition between roles. As an antagonist, he nailed his roles in films such as Vikram Vedha, Uppena, Petta, Master and Jawan. While he has played negative characters before, his portrayal opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan added depth and complexity to the narrative. Sethupati’s menacing presence and nuanced performance added a new dimension to the character, captivating audiences.

Truly authentic

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi’s return to big-budget films with Tiger 3 was eagerly awaited by fans. His portrayal of Aatish Rehman, the Pakistani agent with sinister intentions, injected intrigue and suspense into the narrative. Emraan Hashmi’s performance resonated with audiences, showcasing his ability to embody the complexities of a villainous character while adding depth and authenticity to the story.

Surprise package

Sunny Hinduja in Yodha

Sunny Hinduja’s portrayal of the antagonist in Yodha took audiences by surprise. Known for his role as Sandeep Bhaiya, Sunny’s transformation into a deadly antagonist showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of menace and malevolence added tension as well as suspense to the narrative, leaving audiences spellbound.

Impeccable delivery

Gulshan Devaiah, Guns & Gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah’s portrayal of Chaar cut Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs was nothing short of iconic. His magnetic presence and impeccable delivery breathed life into the character. Gulshan’s portrayal of the villain added depth and complexity to the story, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most versatile actors.

