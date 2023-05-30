 While 'Terminator' Schwarzenegger leads the OTT content with Fubar, here are few other shows which you cannot afford to miss : The Tribune India

The last week of May brought along enough binge-worthy content. While the theatrical releases witnessed decent box office numbers, we look at the trending OTT releases, which are not to be missed.

Terminator on prowl
Fubar: Netflix

The eight-episodic series has Arnold ‘Terminator’ Schwarzenegger in the lead. Currently trending on number one in India, the series is about a father and daughter who secretly work as CIA agents. And, while discovering the truth about each other’s CIA ties, their dysfunctional family affair of a drama meets an undercover operation. This series is a mix of genres, action, comedy and drama. Nick Santor has created Fubar. Besides the 75-year-old Arnold, it also stars Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna and Jay Baruchel. The story is inspired by the star’s 1994 action-comedy film, True Lies. This series marks the OTT debut for Arnold.

Political drama
City of Dreams: Disney+Hotstar

City of Dreams 3

It’s the third season of National Award-winner Nagesh Kukunoor’s high-octane political drama. With new characters and sub-plots submerging into the storytelling, this series manages to keep the entertainment quotient and interest of the viewers.

Real issues
The Ultimatum—Queer Love: Netflix

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

It’s a reality TV show with five couple participants. The couple with non-binary individuals are in the midst of a difficult decision with one of the partners having a reservation but the other is ready to settle down. It was released just in time to celebrate LGBT Pride Month in June.

Chills & thrills
Tin & Tina: Netflix

A young couple adopts two unusual twins from a convent and the children’s obsession with religion soon causes problems for the family. This horrifying movie will give you chills down your spine.

God help him
American Born Chinese: Disney+Hotstar

This is an action/ comedy film in which a teenager named Jin Wang balances his home life and social life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, more worlds collide as Jin unknowingly becomes involved in a conflict between Chinese mythological gods. Yang had to unpack memories of being bullied as a child and feeling different because he is Chinese American based on his own experiences.

Deadly plot
Crackdown 2: Jio Cinema

It’s the second season of Crackdown series. The first part was uploaded on Voot but with JIo Cinema buying the rights, the second season is available on the latter. The story is about a deadly mastermind behind a kidnapping plot and many innocent lives that are at risk. Actors, Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Iqbal Khan have managed to crack the way to the audiences’ hearts.

Fun time
Platonic: AppleTv+

This coming-of-age comedy series starring Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne is about an extended separation. These two platonic best friends who are now in their 40s reunite; their friendship quickly consumes them and throws their lives into disarray.

Twists & turns
Missing: Netflix

The mystery thriller film will keep you on the edge of the seat as a girl tries to find her missing mother through online resources available to her at home. The writing and direction of Will Merrick and Nick Johnson is full of twists and turns. Starring Storm Neid and Nia Long, it’s an independent sequel of the thriller, Searching (2018).

Unjust system
Victim/Suspect: Netflix

Victim/Suspect

This documentary is based on an investigative report by Rae de Leon. In her quest to find the truth, she reveals the unjust police system which often misuses the power to frame the sex victims as prime suspects.

Sensitising people
XO, Kitty: Netflix

XO, Kitty

The Korean drama, currently at the second spot on the trending list on Netflix India, is a spin-off of To All the Boys. Through lead character’s friends, Yuri and Q, the series has explored LGBTQ themes ahead of Pride Month.

