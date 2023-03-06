While we enjoy the festival of colours this week, here's the list of new OTT releases that will keep us entertained…

March 6 Secrets of Love on MX Player

Starring Ravi Kishan, Vivek Anand Mishra and Jayesh Kapoor, the film is based on the life of Acharya Rajneesh (Osho). Directed by Ritesh S Kumar, the movie is inspired by important events in the life of Rajneesh that made him a global religious guru, who defined love and philosophy of life in a new and different way.

March 10 Rana Naidu on Netflix

The series is a high-octane, action-packed ride as actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati come together for the very first time as the warring father and son duo. Rana is an ultimate celebrity fixer who is posed with the biggest problem yet—his father, Naga. An adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

March 10 Accidental Farmer & Co on SonyLIV

This web series revolves around Chella, a jobless country bumpkin, who inherits a piece of land from his ancestors. With no interest in farming whatsoever, his views changes when he accidentally sets his land on fire. In an attempt to save the land, Chella juggles friendship, farming, and love. The narrative of the show is presented musically. It stars Vaibhav, Ramya Pandian, Badava Gopi and others.

March 10 Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix

An epic continuation of the award-winning television saga, this film revolves around a gruesome serial killer who is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

March 10 Happy Family: Conditions Apply on Prime Video

The series features Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka. The series is about the Dholakias, a family of four generations living under one roof, as they navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together. It will be an episodic release. The first four episodes will premiere on March 10, with two episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.