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Home / Lifestyle / White knight ride: Prateik Chaudhary’s Thar triumph

White knight ride: Prateik Chaudhary’s Thar triumph

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:36 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Prateik Chaudhary’s Thar triumph
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Actor Prateik Chaudhary has finally ticked off a long-standing wish -owning his first SUV, a striking white Mahindra Thar. Never one to rush, he waited until the timing felt right. “I’ve always liked SUVs, and the Thar was on my wishlist. I went for white - it’s bold, classy and stands out from the usual black or red. Just looking at it brings me peace,” he says. Though not overly materialistic, Prateik admits a soft spot for SUVs. “I’ve always preferred them over sedans. There’s a certain presence - they make you feel a bit royal behind the wheel,” he shares. Interestingly, the car came after a more practical milestone. “In Mumbai, owning a home is a big deal. That was my priority. I’ve always been independent and wanted that security first. Once that was sorted, I felt ready to buy a car I truly love.” Even with the new wheels, Prateik keeps it grounded. “I avoid getting too attached to material things. I’m a bit emotional, so I try to stay balanced - no extremes, just a calm, practical approach.”

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