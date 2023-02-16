White wedding for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a unique Valentine’s Day celebration this year. The couple, who entered the wedlock with a low-key court marriage in 2020, finally celebrated their union with a grand white wedding, which was held in Udaipur on Tuesday (February 14). They later shared pictures on Instagram. “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” wrote the couple.

One of the pictures shows Hardik and Natasa posing with their son Agastya. Natasa looked beautiful as a Christian bride in a white wedding gown with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a veil, a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings. On the other hand, Hardik looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie. — TMS