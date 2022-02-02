Whoopi Goldberg apologises over holocaust remarks

Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has offered an apology after facing criticism from the Anti-Defamation League, the US Holocaust Museum and other Jewish organisations for her remarks on the latest episode of The View, in which she stated that the Holocaust was ‘not about race’. “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man’. I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg wrote in a statement shared on her social media.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Earlier on Monday, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, responded to The View co-hosts comments on Twitter, calling her remarks “dangerous.” “The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systemic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race,” wrote Greenblatt.

“They dehumanised them and used their racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.” Goldberg’s comments came during a discussion on the programme regarding a Tennessee school board’s ban of Maus, a nonfiction graphic novel about cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s father’s experience surviving the Holocaust. —IANS