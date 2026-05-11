icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Who’s That Girl!: Music isn’t a competition, not even with your own past work, says singer Param, who after delivering the hit track, ‘That Girl’, gets experimental with her music

Who’s That Girl!: Music isn’t a competition, not even with your own past work, says singer Param, who after delivering the hit track, ‘That Girl’, gets experimental with her music

article_Author
Gurnaaz
Updated At : 05:34 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
At 19, Param is still figuring things out, but the certainty lies in one place. “Music just always felt like mine,” she says.
Advertisement

Growing up in Moga, her journey into music wasn’t mapped out through training or structure. “It was a simple life, no formal training or anything like that. But people around me would notice my voice and that gave me confidence early on.”

Advertisement

What followed was a gradual immersion into the world she now occupies. “Then I started going to cyphers… being around people who were actually making music and something just shifted.”

Advertisement

That shift found its first big expression in That Girl, a track that catapulted her into the spotlight almost overnight. For Param, the moment still feels surreal. “I was so new I didn’t even know what kind of expectations to have. I just kept checking my phone and seeing people react, and it didn’t feel real at all.”

If there’s one thing that experience clarified for her, it’s the value of staying unfiltered. “When something is genuine, people feel it. I wasn’t trying to fit into anything with that song, I was just being myself. And I think that’s what travelled.”

Advertisement

But viral success comes with its own quiet pressures. The expectation to recreate a moment, to match or surpass it, can creep in. Param acknowledges it, but resists being consumed by it. “Of course, a little bit. I think that’s natural. But I try not to overthink it too much.”

Her follow-up track, Diary, reflects that instinct to move forward rather than repeat. Softer and more introspective, it leans into vulnerability. “It was such a different kind of song, much softer, more quiet, and I had to trust that it was okay for it to be different,” she says, adding, “Music isn’t a competition, not even with your own past work.”

The song itself draws from deeply personal spaces. “Some feelings are too personal to even say out loud… you can only really confide in yourself,” she explains. “First love, growing up…those small, quiet emotions that stay with you, I wanted to put that into a song.” For her, showing that side required its own kind of courage. “Vulnerability takes courage too.”

Not every release, however, meets expectations, and Param is candid about that reality. “It can be a quiet kind of feeling… like you put something out and it doesn’t land the way you hoped,” she says. “But I try to see it as part of the process. Not everything is for everyone, and that’s okay.”

Being recognised so early has also brought comparisons, often to established names in Punjabi music. While she sees it as a compliment, she’s aware of the weight it carries. “At 19, when people already have expectations of you… finding your own identity through all of that, that takes time. I’m still finding my space, honestly.”

Param’s new single, IDC, is a bold, carefree anthem that captures the unapologetic spirit of youth. “IDC centres around the idea of letting go of expectations and living life entirely on your own terms. I’ve attempted at bringing a fresh female perspective to themes of freedom and self-expression.”

What remains constant is her connection to where she comes from. “Everything I am comes from Moga, my family, my community, the way I grew up,” she says. “Punjab isn’t just where I’m from, it lives in the feeling of what I make.”

For now, Param isn’t rushing to define the future. “I want to be someone people trust… an artiste who makes real music that actually connects,” she says. “I don’t want to limit myself to one sound. I just want to stay honest and see where that takes me.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts