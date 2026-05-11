Who’s That Girl!: Music isn’t a competition, not even with your own past work, says singer Param, who after delivering the hit track, ‘That Girl’, gets experimental with her music

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Growing up in Moga, her journey into music wasn’t mapped out through training or structure. “It was a simple life, no formal training or anything like that. But people around me would notice my voice and that gave me confidence early on.”

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What followed was a gradual immersion into the world she now occupies. “Then I started going to cyphers… being around people who were actually making music and something just shifted.”

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That shift found its first big expression in That Girl, a track that catapulted her into the spotlight almost overnight. For Param, the moment still feels surreal. “I was so new I didn’t even know what kind of expectations to have. I just kept checking my phone and seeing people react, and it didn’t feel real at all.”

If there’s one thing that experience clarified for her, it’s the value of staying unfiltered. “When something is genuine, people feel it. I wasn’t trying to fit into anything with that song, I was just being myself. And I think that’s what travelled.”

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But viral success comes with its own quiet pressures. The expectation to recreate a moment, to match or surpass it, can creep in. Param acknowledges it, but resists being consumed by it. “Of course, a little bit. I think that’s natural. But I try not to overthink it too much.”

Her follow-up track, Diary, reflects that instinct to move forward rather than repeat. Softer and more introspective, it leans into vulnerability. “It was such a different kind of song, much softer, more quiet, and I had to trust that it was okay for it to be different,” she says, adding, “Music isn’t a competition, not even with your own past work.”

The song itself draws from deeply personal spaces. “Some feelings are too personal to even say out loud… you can only really confide in yourself,” she explains. “First love, growing up…those small, quiet emotions that stay with you, I wanted to put that into a song.” For her, showing that side required its own kind of courage. “Vulnerability takes courage too.”

Not every release, however, meets expectations, and Param is candid about that reality. “It can be a quiet kind of feeling… like you put something out and it doesn’t land the way you hoped,” she says. “But I try to see it as part of the process. Not everything is for everyone, and that’s okay.”

Being recognised so early has also brought comparisons, often to established names in Punjabi music. While she sees it as a compliment, she’s aware of the weight it carries. “At 19, when people already have expectations of you… finding your own identity through all of that, that takes time. I’m still finding my space, honestly.”

Param’s new single, IDC, is a bold, carefree anthem that captures the unapologetic spirit of youth. “IDC centres around the idea of letting go of expectations and living life entirely on your own terms. I’ve attempted at bringing a fresh female perspective to themes of freedom and self-expression.”

What remains constant is her connection to where she comes from. “Everything I am comes from Moga, my family, my community, the way I grew up,” she says. “Punjab isn’t just where I’m from, it lives in the feeling of what I make.”

For now, Param isn’t rushing to define the future. “I want to be someone people trust… an artiste who makes real music that actually connects,” she says. “I don’t want to limit myself to one sound. I just want to stay honest and see where that takes me.”