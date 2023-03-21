Sony's BBC Earth launches the second season of Dynasties

After the success of wildlife series Dynasties, Sony BBC Earth announced the second season on Monday (March 20). The theme for the new season is ‘Legacy Must Live On’. With a compelling narrative, Dynasties II promises to take the adventure quotient a notch higher. The show aims to provide fresh insight into the lives of some of the most charismatic animal species. It is a grand visual spectacle narrated by Sir David Attenborough that reverberates the idea - ‘family is power’.

The six-part series explores the complexities of different animal dynasties, delving deep into the intricate social structures, behaviours and relationships that define their existence. Dynasties II features surprising, dramatic, and heart-warming stories with iconic favourites, the elephant and the cheetah, as well as the stories of some unsung heroes of the animal kingdom. Filmed across the world, Dynasties II takes viewers on a visual tour from Patagonia’s frozen Andes and the plains of Zambia to the sprawling grasslands in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro.