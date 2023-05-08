Wild welcome

Rishina Kandhari was recently at the famous Jim Corbett National Park. She says, “It was my first time there, and I think I was blessed by the forest lords. The moment I entered the jungle, I got lucky with my first sighting. It was breathtaking, as the tiger was swimming in the river and coming towards me as if welcoming me to his jungle. I have never seen anything more beautiful in my life.”

Speaking about her love for animals and nature, she said, “I love wildlife and nature. I’m learning wildlife photography and want to visit every single jungle in the world, be it in India or abroad. I have recently started my wildlife photography and have covered six jungles by now. Going to the forest keeps me calm, focused, and content. My heart fills with gratitude every time I visit a forest.”

“I post on social media what I click because I like sharing with people the beauty that nature beholds.” She added.