Manul Chudasama to replace late Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

It has been nearly two months since the tragic incident on the sets of the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, when actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide.
Earlier, the makers had decided not to go for a replacement and aired a different track in the show after the bank of episodes ran out. Now, the character of Miriam that Tunisha played before her demise has been offered to Manul Chudasama. The titular role was played by Sheezan Khan, who is currently in judicial custody for alleged charge of abetment to suicide. He was earlier replaced by Abhishek Nigam.
Manul was last seen in Brij Ke Gopal. She said, “I will bring a fresh perspective to the character. I can never replace Tunisha as Mariam.”
