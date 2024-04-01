Willem in SNL 1975

Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe is set to join the ensemble cast of Jason Reitman’s directorial film SNL 1975 (working title), which is based on the origin story of the popular late-night show Saturday Night Live. Dafoe will play David Tebet, who was VP Talent Relations at NBC when SNL launched.
