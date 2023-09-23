Wisdom on screen: Ashutosh Gowariker to make film on life of Vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to come up with a new film, titled Shankar.
The film will bring the life and wisdom of 8th-century Vedic scholar and teacher Adi Shankaracharya to the screen.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the installation of 108-ft tall Statue of Oneness of Adi Shankaracharya on the bank of the Narmada river at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
Ashutosh Gowariker shared his enthusiasm and said Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. “I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...