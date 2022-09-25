‘Wish I could take legal action’…Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai' remake

Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak’s iconic number Maine Payal Hai, who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer.
The 53-year-old singer said “I wish I could take legal action but the rights are not with me.” When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: ‘No’. — IANS
