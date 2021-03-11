With Covid-norms somewhat relaxed, celebs are set to celebrate Eid with hugs, fine clothes and lip-smacking foods

AFTER a month-long fasting, Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, the day of celebrations! This year, the celebrations are expected to be in full swing, considering that the Covid norms are now relatively relaxed. The warmth of hugs, cheerful smiles, biryani, sheer-khurma, traditional outfits and the coming together of people, defines the spirit of Eid. Celebs talk to us and share their Eid memories, the best Eidi they ever received and how they plan to celebrate the festival this year.

Fun with family: Eijaz Khan

A family prayer in the morning is a must for us. Last two years were tough for all of us. But this year the vibes are different and you can easily see that on the roads. Festivity of Eid is clearly visible and I am happy. This year Pavitra Punia will be with us so that is definitely special and I hope she will cook something because she is an amazing cook. Food, fun, family and laughter that’s my Eid agenda this year.

Bonhomie & biryani: Aly Goni

I am planning to go to Jammu to be with my family on Eid. It’s always special whenever I am with my family. Talking about my Eid memories, it’s so difficult to share one because I have so many memories of Eid. But what was common in all of those was me and my sister Ilham fighting over Eidi. Of course, sheer khurma and biryani are my favourite Eid dishes. For me, best Eidi is getting hugs and kisses from my nieces and nephews.

Counting Eidi: Hasan Zaidi

This year I am not in India on Eid. I am leaving for Austria and I have a plan to go to Germany, and then to Spain. The fondest memories of Eid is when we were kids, we used to get new clothes of our choice, sevaiyan, so much of good food and Eidi. Getting money as a kid was used to be a big thing and we all used to count kisko kitni eidi mili. I love cooking and I cook kebabs, sevaiyaan, aloo tikkis and all that.

Yesterday once more: Gulfam Khan

I celebrate Eid with my husband and mother-in-law every year. For this Eid, I have got an outfit stitched by a tailor, who used to stitch for us when I was a teenager. I have got it done in the same pattern when I was 18. My favourite dish is biryani, I love a good aromatic biryani and that’s a must have on Eid followed by sheer khurma. Talking about my best Eidi, my father’s best friend’s father used to visit us when we were kids. We called him Dada. He used to make us queue up and gave us a rupee each, It was followed by Papa giving us out Eidi. Today, I wish I could receive Eidi from Papa. That ‘little’ meant so much.