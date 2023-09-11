With films like 3 Idiots, Hera Pheri, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and more giving us memorable 'trios', here's a look at how these characters have stood the test of time

Sheetal

All of us have a list of movies that we can watch multiple times just for our favourite actor or character. But there are rare instances of films in which picking favourites is hard. Some of the iconic multi-starrers have given us not one or two but three characters to love! We check out these memorable trios of Hindi films.

Sequel guaranteed

What proves that a film has left an impact on the audiences? A sequel, indeed. So to know that characters like Bittu, Vicky and Jana of Stree, or Raju, Shyam and Baburao of Hera Pheri being revived for their timeless chemistry and on-screen energy doesn’t come as a surprise. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal formed the backbone of Hera Pheri. And the eccentricity of their characters created memorable humour.

3 Idiots: Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan

Stree 2 is in the making after the actors Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu), Rajkummar Rao (Vicky), and Abhishek Banerjee (Jana) formed the remarkable trio in Stree, which was released in 2018. Not to forget, Bittu’s dialogue, ‘Bikki Pleajjj’, went viral. The horror-comedy not only paved the way for the genre, but also helped makers create a universe for this one with a spin-off — Bhediya. In the latter, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak’s sparkling chemistry was the highlight.

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar

The Three Musketeers

The Three Musketeers is the title of a historical French novel, but is often used to refer to three close pals. It quite reminds one of the hit film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara with lead characters, Kabir, Imran and Arjun, on an adventure trip to Spain to get past their biggest fears. The roles were played by Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan, respectively. While this movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar in 2011, a decade earlier, her brother, Farhan, gave Indian audience the famous trio of Aakash, Sameer and Sid from the movie Dil Chahta Hai. It was a film that encapsulated the transition of teenage friendships into mature relationships.

And who can forget Raj Kumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots? It again has three actors, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, who portrayed the iconic characters of Rancho, Farhan and Raju, respectively, in the movie. Their charming companionship resonated with the audience.

Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra

Fukrey 3, although a multi-starrer, has a funny chemistry between three actors, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, who essayed the characters of Laali, Hunny and Choocha, respectively.

Similarly, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), starring Kaartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Divyenndu Singh, was a path-breaking movie with three friends going through similar problems in relationships. The film also saw a sequel in 2015, but since Divyenndu was replaced by Omkar Kapoor, it did not do well at the box-office. Among the recent releases, Dream Girl 2, where Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, reprised their roles, created magic on screen.

Check out these popular trios in the coming times...

Films Actors Release dates

Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh September 28

Hera Pheri 3 Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal TBA (to be announced)

Jee Le Zaraa Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt TBA

Stree 2 Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee TBA