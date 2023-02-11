The radio has been a part of our lives for long. However, with the advent of new platforms, devices, including mobile phones, that streams music all day long, many feel the popularity of radio has gone down. With World Radio Day just around the corner (February 13), celebs share their opinion

Deep connection

Sudhanshu Pandey

Like I have always said, nothing can replace television and the daily show culture whether it’s OTT or films. Similarly, I would say nothing can replace radio because it is a good medium for entertainment and people connect with it very deeply. They connect with the voices, RJs and the entertainment and information they provide, the music they play.

Travel companion

Charrul Malik

Radio is special because I started my career at the age of 15 with All-India Radio – Chandigarh. I don’t think it can vanish from our lives. Whenever I am driving or travelling, I listen to the radio to know about cricket, politics and entertainment industry, for motivational talks, gigs and so much more. Radio doesn’t only have songs but a variety of programmes.

All around us

Ranndeep R Rai

I believe that radio is the most easily available media in the world. It is a powerful resource. We are slowly moving away from our roots because of technology, but radio shouldn’t ever go away I feel. I also believe that it is helpful for those who live in rural areas because it is less expensive, long-lasting and dependable. Even the smallest towns in India have radio stations.

Very much relevant

Ambuj Dixit

I think till today, radio is the most reliable source of communication during natural disasters. When other forms of communication are disabled, radio continues to play a significant role in our lives. The power of radio reaches even the most interior areas and serves as a voice that promotes culture, tradition and belief system. So, I think radio still holds a great importance in our day-to-day life.

Interactive medium

Mitaali Nag

I love listening to the radio. I have grown up listening to Akash Vani. But now there are so many radio stations. And radio is not just about music or news these days, it has become more interactive now. It’s great to witness the expansion of radio.