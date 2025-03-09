DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Women have to prove themselves again and again, says Madhuri Dixit Nene

Women have to prove themselves again and again, says Madhuri Dixit Nene

It’s 2025, but women across several industries are still grappling with pay disparity. Lately, we have seen many renowned actresses addressing this issue publicly. Recently, at a special session hosted by the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in...
article_Author
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:48 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

It’s 2025, but women across several industries are still grappling with pay disparity. Lately, we have seen many renowned actresses addressing this issue publicly. Recently, at a special session hosted by the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her take on it, accepting that pay disparity has long existed.

“Well, I think for the women, they have to prove themselves time and again and to say that we’re equal, we can draw an audience, we can do that, but we have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity. I think we have a long way to go and we have to kind of work every day towards that,” Madhuri said. Madhuri shared her views during an insightful conversation with IIFA’s vice president, Noreen Khan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper