Women have to prove themselves again and again, says Madhuri Dixit Nene

It’s 2025, but women across several industries are still grappling with pay disparity. Lately, we have seen many renowned actresses addressing this issue publicly. Recently, at a special session hosted by the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her take on it, accepting that pay disparity has long existed.

“Well, I think for the women, they have to prove themselves time and again and to say that we’re equal, we can draw an audience, we can do that, but we have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity. I think we have a long way to go and we have to kind of work every day towards that,” Madhuri said. Madhuri shared her views during an insightful conversation with IIFA’s vice president, Noreen Khan.