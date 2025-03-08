Women power to the fore

Challenges galore

Moon Banerrjee

The women I look up to start with myself! I have seamlessly navigated the art of multitasking and truly commend myself for that. Beyond that, every woman I have encountered has left an impact on me. In a world still dominated by men, being a woman comes with its own challenges and I admire every woman who faces them with strength. Television is evolving, but the transformation is far from complete. One of the characters closest to my heart is Asha Bose from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Regarding pay disparity, I can’t say if it’s solely gender-based, but there is a significant gap in earnings. On Women’s Day, I hope to see more respect and inclusivity for women in entertainment. Social media, however, is a refreshing space—modern, progressive and free from gender bias.

Dear mom

Sara Khan

The one woman I truly admire is my mother. She played an incredible role in shaping me into the person I am today. From nurturing me to supporting my dreams, she has been my strongest pillar. She taught me how to be kind, how to respect myself and others, and how to face life with strength. Her guidance has been invaluable, making her the only woman I look up to. When it comes to how women are portrayed on television, it’s largely dictated by audience preferences. Among the roles I’ve played, Mona remains my favourite. This Women’s Day, I hope for a world where respect is instilled from childhood because true change begins at home.

True inspiration

Raviraa Bhardwaj

I look up to my mother, Uma Bhardwaj, for being a true inspiration. As a Vice-Chancellor in a male-dominated field, she has broken barriers with determination and resilience. She embodies strength, grace and intelligence, always encouraging me to chase my dreams while staying grounded. Even though female-led shows are gaining recognition, male actors often receive higher pay. This Women’s Day, I hope for more female-led projects, better working conditions and equal opportunities for women in all roles. Social media empowers women, but biases remain. Female influencers often face scrutiny and unrealistic expectations.

Love for nani

Namita Lal

The woman I admire most is my maternal grandmother, my nani. She raised two children while remaining independent and strong. She traveled alone, lived on her own terms and played a significant role in my upbringing. As an actor, I’ve played many strong women. From Rabbo in Lihaaf to Dr Radhika in Before Life After Death, each character has resonated deeply with me. Gender pay disparity remains an issue, but India is progressing. I hope to see more strong female characters in web series and films. While social media empowers women, long-term success requires investing in craft.

Changing times

Muskaan Agarwal

The woman I look up to the most is my mom, as she has been my biggest source of strength, wisdom and inspiration. Television has made great strides in portraying strong and independent female characters. The conversation around pay equality in the industry is gaining momentum, and with more women speaking up and demanding their worth, we are moving toward a future where talent and hard work define compensation, not gender. This Women’s Day, I hope to see even more opportunities for women to lead, create and shine in every aspect of the industry. Social media has become a powerful platform for female influencers to inspire, educate and break barriers.

Word of praise

Chitra Vakil Sharma

Women’s Day is more than just a celebration—it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come and how much more we need to do. Today, it’s a reminder that empowerment isn’t just about one day of appreciation but about creating opportunities, breaking stereotypes and uplifting each other every day. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by strong women who have shaped my journey. My mother, with her wisdom and resilience, has been my greatest teacher.