‘Women's roles have evolved on TV,’ says actor Sudhanshu Pandey

The role of female characters on TV has evolved considerably. What is your viewpoint?

Women’s roles have definitely evolved on television. As women in society progress, so does their portrayal on screens.

Which TV show can you think of in the context of women’s empowerment?

The first of such shows was Balika Vadhu.

Do you think people are influenced by the characters they see on TV?

Absolutely, because that is how showbiz works. It is important to create characters that influence people and take them in the right direction.

Do you think the pressure that showbiz brings with it is having a negative impact on the actors’ personal lives?

If you have a positive outlook on everything, I don’t think you’ll feel much pressure even in the showbiz.

Do you agree that it’s difficult to find trust and honesty in the entertainment industry?

This industry is a very good place, as it has made me what I am today. It depends on what kind of people you meet here and how you handle them. If you get sucked into a lot of influences around you, I guess you can get lost. But if you keep yourself grounded mentally and physically, I think the industry is very beautiful.