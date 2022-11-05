Actress Alia Bhatt is pretty close to her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia often steal moments to make them feel special and November 3 happened to be one such day. The Darlings actress shared an adorable post and called them her ‘wonderfully weird ladies’ along with a picture. Mom-to-be Alia recently had a close-knit baby shower. In the post, Alia can be seen with her sister Shaheen and mother Soni which she captioned as, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.” While Shaheen left a comment, “Takes wonderfully weird to know wonderfully weird”, Soni reacted with heart emojis. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...