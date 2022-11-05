Actress Alia Bhatt is pretty close to her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia often steal moments to make them feel special and November 3 happened to be one such day. The Darlings actress shared an adorable post and called them her ‘wonderfully weird ladies’ along with a picture. Mom-to-be Alia recently had a close-knit baby shower. In the post, Alia can be seen with her sister Shaheen and mother Soni which she captioned as, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.” While Shaheen left a comment, “Takes wonderfully weird to know wonderfully weird”, Soni reacted with heart emojis. — TMS