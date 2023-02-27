Rahul happy with the success of Main Monica

Social media is filled with positive feedback about the thriller-comedy Main Monica (MM), currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Produced and written by Paromita Ganguly, Amber Wasi and Ranjeet Chitrakaar, MM is presented by Arre studios. Rahul Tewari, who plays the role of Churan in the series, says, “People have come forward and complimented me for my character. For a lot of them, it was something they didn’t expect from me. I feel it’s just the beginning and am looking forward to more such challenges. I am overwhelmed by the applause.”
There is already a strong buzz about the audience wanting a second season; he adds, “That’s great news. I feel there should definitely be a second season, as the story needs to come full circle.”
