Word of praise

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on actor Randeep Hooda and applauded his performance in the movie Sarbjit.

In episode 61 of the quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15, host Big B welcomed Randeep and Mukta Puntambekar from the Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, to the hot seat. During the conversation, Amitabh said: “Randeep, I wish to tell you that I’m a big fan.” Randeep said: ‘Thank you.’

Big B further shared: “No, I mean it. I’ve watched many of his films and he has performed brilliantly in all of them. Randeep, you had done a movie with Aishwarya Rai, Sarbjit. It’s based on a real-life story. He accidentally crosses the border and is arrested and convicted. In the film, you see Randeep holed up in a small cell. He lived in those very conditions. I’ve never done that in my life.”

Randeep replied: “No, sir. You’ve been a true inspiration for me as well.” Big B laughed and said: “I meant what I said. You don’t have to praise me just because I complimented you.” Randeep shared: “Your energy and dedication…” Amitabh pointed towards the audience and said: “I’m surrounded by positive energy. They cheer with enthusiasm.” Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony.

