In Chandigarh, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar praises the rich contribution of Punjabis to literature

Sheetal

Waqt kya hai? …Ye kab se kab tak ka silsila hai? Well, for the fans and followers of lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, the waqt ended with his session, Mera Paigam Mohabbat Hai: Poetry for social change’ at the Chitkara Lit Fest in Chandigarh on Sunday. And Akhtar saab was in no mood for technical or serious questions, he kept it light, funny and full of wisdom for the young minds.

Wearing the Karra for life

Did you know that Javed Akhtar wears a karra since 1964 and plans to keep it on his wrist for lifetime? Before he came to Mumbai and his Sikh friend, Mushtaq Singh, left for the UK, the latter gifted it to him. The two studied together in Safiya College, Bhopal.

‘Javed gave me courage’

Another story on Javed Akhtar came from Dum Maro Dum singer Usha Uthup. The singer shared that once actor Anupam Kher asked why she couldn’t find work in many mainstream Bollywood films, but before she could come up with a reply, Javed Akhtar intervened, “Because in films a powerful voice can never be that of a woman.” Usha, who joked how she would get the female villains or, if lucky, Mithun Chakrobarty’s songs to sing, expressed that Akhtar’s words gave her the courage that she desperately needed in those times. — Usha Uthup

When passion is profession

For lyricist Irshad Kamil, interest in writing developed while writing love letters and shayari for his friends’ girlfriends! The silsila didn’t end at Panjab University Chandigarh from where he graduated, but continued till Mumbai. Apparently, music composer Sandesh Shandilya, during his dating phase, used to call on Irshad’s landline and seek completion of his shayari. Kamil had gone asking for work, but Sandesh tried to impress his girlfriend with Irshad’s lines! As for work, Irshad says, ‘When your hobby becomes a profession, it never becomes a forced affair. I think the most challenging song for me was Hawaa Hawaa from Rockstar, as I had to incorporate Czech folk tale, Sleepy John, on AR Rahman’s music.”— Irshad Kamil