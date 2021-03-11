Work is worship, says actress Rachana Mistry

Portraying Vidhi in Star Bharat’s recently launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Rachana Mistry is swiftly rising to the top of the audience’s favourite list.

Talking about her journey, she says, “My path has been filled with a lot of hard work and hardships that have brought me to this point in my life. This is a slow process, and the only way to succeed is to have faith in your abilities and never give up on your goals. I played various personalities and roles before landing my first main role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. If you have talent and are determined to achieve your goals, you will succeed in life.”