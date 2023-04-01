Sandeepa Dhar has announced that she was preparing for her next project through an Instagram story. The actress recently flew to Delhi to begin shooting for the project, details of which have been kept under wraps right now.
She has impressed the audience with her diverse characters across varied shows in the recent past, including Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat, Mai, and Dr. Arora. A source shared, “Sandeepa arrived in Delhi on Monday, March 27, and will begin shooting for the show from April 1. Currently she’s preparing for the role with script-reading sessions, fittings and trials etc.”
