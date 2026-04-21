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Home / Lifestyle / World Earth Day: Small steps, big impact

World Earth Day: Small steps, big impact

From cutting down plastic to embracing mindful fashion, celebrities share their go-to green habits this World Earth Day

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:10 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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neha harsora talks about how she contributes on World Earth Day
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On World Earth Day, the conversation around sustainability often turns to big global actions—but real change, as many believe, begins at home. Celebs open up about the one eco-friendly change that has truly transformed their everyday lives.

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Heital Puniwala: One eco-friendly change that truly made a difference in my personal lifestyle is cutting down on single-use plastic. What made it powerful wasn’t just the environmental impact, but the shift in mindset. It made me more conscious about everything I consume.

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Soniya Bansal: One eco-friendly change that made a real difference in my life is adopting a more minimal lifestyle. I focus on using things for longer instead of constantly replacing them. This has reduced waste.

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Daksh Sharma: I like supporting local artisans, re-wearing outfits publicly, and choosing slow fashion over trends. It not only reduced waste but also made me more mindful of consumption.

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni: I carry a small “essentials kit” with me—things like a cloth napkin, reusable cutlery, and a container. This helps avoid using disposable items when I’m on set. It’s a small effort that prevents a lot of single-use waste from piling up.

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Harpal Singh Sokhi: I reuse leftover water from washing fruits and vegetables to water plants. I also collect and reuse RO wastewater for cleaning purposes. These small adjustments significantly reduced daily water wastage without changing my routine drastically.

Neha Harsora: I’ve consciously reduced vanity van excess—whether it’s limiting single-use items, managing water usage, or keeping essentials minimal. Vanity spaces can easily become zones of overconsumption, so being mindful there felt important.

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