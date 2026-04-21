World Earth Day: Small steps, big impact
From cutting down plastic to embracing mindful fashion, celebrities share their go-to green habits this World Earth Day
On World Earth Day, the conversation around sustainability often turns to big global actions—but real change, as many believe, begins at home. Celebs open up about the one eco-friendly change that has truly transformed their everyday lives.
Heital Puniwala: One eco-friendly change that truly made a difference in my personal lifestyle is cutting down on single-use plastic. What made it powerful wasn’t just the environmental impact, but the shift in mindset. It made me more conscious about everything I consume.
Soniya Bansal: One eco-friendly change that made a real difference in my life is adopting a more minimal lifestyle. I focus on using things for longer instead of constantly replacing them. This has reduced waste.
Daksh Sharma: I like supporting local artisans, re-wearing outfits publicly, and choosing slow fashion over trends. It not only reduced waste but also made me more mindful of consumption.
Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni: I carry a small “essentials kit” with me—things like a cloth napkin, reusable cutlery, and a container. This helps avoid using disposable items when I’m on set. It’s a small effort that prevents a lot of single-use waste from piling up.
Harpal Singh Sokhi: I reuse leftover water from washing fruits and vegetables to water plants. I also collect and reuse RO wastewater for cleaning purposes. These small adjustments significantly reduced daily water wastage without changing my routine drastically.
Neha Harsora: I’ve consciously reduced vanity van excess—whether it’s limiting single-use items, managing water usage, or keeping essentials minimal. Vanity spaces can easily become zones of overconsumption, so being mindful there felt important.