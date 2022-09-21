Gujarati movie Chhello Show is India's entry for Oscars 2023

Pan Nalin’s poignant ode to celluloid dreams, Gujarati movie Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. This Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has captured the hearts of critics and audiences across the world. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films’ Last Film Show (Chhello Show) had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival.
Directed by Pan Nalin, it stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain. The film is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on October 14, 2022. Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles) was India's official entry for the Oscars 2022 and Malayalam film Jallikattu was selected in 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...