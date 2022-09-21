Gujarati movie Chhello Show is India's entry for Oscars 2023

Tribune News Service

Pan Nalin’s poignant ode to celluloid dreams, Gujarati movie Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. This Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has captured the hearts of critics and audiences across the world. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films’ Last Film Show (Chhello Show) had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Directed by Pan Nalin, it stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain. The film is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on October 14, 2022. Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles) was India's official entry for the Oscars 2022 and Malayalam film Jallikattu was selected in 2021.