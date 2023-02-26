World leaders wanted a kiss on the cheek in lieu of changing laws, says Pam Anderson

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson has claimed world leaders wanted “a kiss on the cheek” in exchange for the laws she wanted changed. The former Playboy model, who has sons Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, famously persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the importation of seal products and also got ships carrying whale fin meat banned from the country.
She has also met with many politicians over the years to use her celebrity status to advocate for causes close to her heart.
While promoting her documentary Pamela, A Love Story, she said, “When I first started getting a lot of attention, I thought, ‘I have to share this attention with something meaningful.’ That’s when I started talking to PETA and all these activist groups.” She added, “I thought to myself, ‘I get a lot of attention, but it just seems so superficial.’ So I used it to my advantage. I would go and speak to world leaders. They wanted a kiss on the cheek and an autograph. I wanted laws to be changed. And we both got what we wanted.” — IANS
