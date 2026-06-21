World Music Day: Rising female artists redefining Indian music

Whether it’s W.i.S.H. redefining Indian pop, Reble bringing intensity into rap, Lisa Mishra celebrating emotional inclusivity, or Jasleen Royal creating timeless melodies, each artiste is contributing something distinct to the industry.

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This World Music Day 2026, here’s celebrating the women who are changing the soundscape of Indian music and carving a distinct place for themselves through their individuality, artistry, and powerful voices.

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W.i.S.H

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W.i.S.H. has emerged as one of the most exciting new-age girl bands in India, redefining what Indian pop music looks and sounds like today. With songs like Lazeez, Therapy, and Headrush, the band has managed to create a youthful and energetic space that resonates strongly with Gen-Z listeners.

Reble

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Reble has become one of the boldest female voices in India’s rap scene. Known for her breakout track Dhurandhar, the rapper has built a reputation for her fierce lyricism, fearless attitude, and raw storytelling.

Coming from Meghalaya, Reble represents a fresh voice from the Northeast and brings authenticity into every track she creates. Her music is intense, emotionally honest, and socially aware, making her stand apart in a genre often dominated by male artists.

Lisa Mishra

Lisa Mishra has created a unique place for herself with her soothing vocals, emotional depth, and effortless versatility. From viral covers to Bollywood songs and independent music, Lisa’s journey has been both inspiring and refreshing.

Known for songs like Tareefan Reprise, Sajna Ve, and Aa Mil, Lisa brings warmth and sincerity into every performance. One of her most appreciated works, Teri Hoon, beautifully celebrated LGBTQ+ love and relationships.

GINI

GINI has quickly become a rising name in India’s indie music scene with her dreamy melodies and emotionally vulnerable songwriting. Songs like Sukoon and Naadani have connected deeply with listeners who relate to themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and emotional healing.

What makes GINI unique is the intimacy in her music. Her songs feel personal, poetic, and deeply reflective, making audiences emotionally invested in her artistry. She represents a generation of musicians who are choosing authenticity over formula-driven sounds.

Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas continues to remain one of the most influential female voices in Punjabi music. Known for songs like Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip, Yaar Naa Miley, and Bagavat, Jasmine has created a sound that blends Punjabi folk, urban beats, and raw emotion effortlessly.

Her recently released track Dhurandhar created massive buzz among fans and music lovers, with the song peaking on charts and becoming one of the most talked-about tracks online. Her bold personality, husky voice, and fearless attitude have made her instantly recognizable in the industry.

Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal has carved a unique space for herself in the Indian music industry with her soothing voice, heartfelt compositions, and deeply emotional storytelling. Known for hit songs like Ranjha, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Din Shagna Da, Love You Zindagi and Heeriye, Jasleen has become the voice of a generation that connects strongly with meaningful and melody-driven music.

Hansika Pareek

Hansika Pareek is emerging as one of the most promising young singers with a voice that beautifully balances classical training and contemporary expression. Her melodious singing style and emotional depth have helped her connect strongly with younger audiences.

Known for her soulful independent and digital releases, such as Kaise Ab Kahein, Wo tum Ho and Kanha reflects softness, sincerity, and musical maturity. Her classical foundation gives her songs richness, while her modern approach keeps her relatable to today’s listeners.