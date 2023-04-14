World of wizardry

A Harry Potter TV series is officially moving forward at HBO Max. News of a show based on the megahit J.K. Rowling’s book series first leaked on April 3, but details have now been confirmed. Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a ‘decade-long series’. It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

The first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was originally published in 1997. The final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, debuted in 2007. In addition to the books, each of which was a bestseller, there have been eight Harry Potter films to date, which have collectively grossed more than $7.7 billion at the global box-office. There is also the Fantastic Beasts film franchise and much more. — IANS