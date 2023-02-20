Worst is over

Richard Gere is recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks. The actor was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught pneumonia. He checked into a hospital and is on the mend. Gere was celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday with their kids when they got sick. His wife Alejandra Silvia shared an update on social media on their health.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost three weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you,” read the Instagram post by Silva that she shared. —IANS