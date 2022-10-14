Mahendra Kapoor's legacy lives in son Ruhan's vocal chords

Singer Mahendra Kapoor’s son Ruhan Kapoor may have sung in hundreds of concerts, but there is one concert that will always be very close to his heart. This concert was held recently at Amritsar, the birthplace of Mahendra Kapoor. Says Ruhan Kapoor, “This opportunity to celebrate dad’s life at his birthplace took me back in time.”
Ruhaan admits that this homecoming, where amazing singers from Punjab, including doctors, advocates, businessmen and technicians rendered one Mahendra Kapoor song after another with love and reverence, had him and his wife Neerja in tears. He adds, “Each of them sang well. It was not easy to sing on stage with tears in my eyes.”
