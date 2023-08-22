Actor Tiger Shroff has completed filming for Ganapath: Part 1 and described it as his ‘biggest and most challenging film yet’. It will be released in cinemas on October 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...