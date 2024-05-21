Yami Gautam Dhar blessed with son

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar and her husband-director Aditya Dhar on Monday announced the arrival of their baby son, Vedavid, who was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Taking to Instagram, Yami and Aditya shared a photo of Lord Krishna, holding a baby boy in his hands.

#Instagram #Yami Gautam