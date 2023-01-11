Yami Gautam Dhar wants to play Madhubala

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar envisions doing a biopic of the iconic and her “favourite” actress Madhubala.

When asked whose biopic she would like to do, Yami said, “The most beautiful one would be Madhubala ji. I know that there are some films being announced, but it has nothing to do with those announcements.” On the work front, Yami has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG2 and Dhoom Dham.

—IANS