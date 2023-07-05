Yami Gautam is happy about the audience's response to her latest web show, Lost

Yami Gautam has won praise for her performances in Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She has an exciting year ahead with Dhoom Dham and OMG 2.

Yami has been a part of projects like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Dasvi, Uri, Bala, and A Thursday, among others.

Expressing her gratitude, Yami says, “I was recently told that the OTT platform witnessed a surge in subscribers post the release of Lost. For an actor, the biggest validation is when the stakeholders who invest in you, be they producers, production banners, or platforms, get their returns. Be it in theatres or here, an audience investing time and money in you is what creates this domino effect on the films. So, this is testimony to the faith audiences have in me and the kind of films that I choose to associate with, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Inspired by true events, Lost follows the journey of a young crime reporter played by Yami Gautam as she investigates the sudden disappearance of a talented theatre activist. Yami’s upcoming films include Dhoom Dham and OMG 2, which are set for a theatrical release on August 11.