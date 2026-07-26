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Home / Lifestyle / Yami Gautam roped in as lead for Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3

Yami Gautam roped in as lead for Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:29 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The Kahaani franchise is set for a new instalment, with Yami Gautam stepping into the lead role and director Sujoy Ghosh returning to helm the project, according to a report by Pinkvilla. The film is currently in pre-production, with the team working out details before finalising a shoot schedule.

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Kahaani 3 will reportedly break from the previous two films by dropping Vidya Balan's character altogether and introducing a new protagonist and storyline, while staying within the same fictional universe that made the series popular.

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The original Kahaani hit theatres in 2012, casting Balan as a pregnant woman on a desperate hunt for her husband through the streets of Kolkata, a role that became one of her career-defining performances. A follow-up, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, arrived in 2016 with Balan opposite Arjun Rampal in an unrelated case of suspense.

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For Yami Gautam, the project adds to a run of thriller roles that includes A Thursday and Article 370. No official announcement on casting or timelines has been made yet.

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