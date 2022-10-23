Yash Tonk’s entry in Swaran Ghar

Colors’ show Swaran Ghar has emerged as a relatable family drama with its plot twists. Currently, the viewers have seen Swaran confessing her love for Ajit. Her life has changed since then with many challenges to face.

Amid all this, the show will soon witness a new entry. Set to bring an interesting spin to the narrative, renowned actor Yash Tonk will be entering Swaran Ghar soon. The actor will play the role of Kanwaljeet Singh Bedi’s stepbrother, Baljit aka Balli. He will start shooting in Chandigarh soon.

Talking about it, Yash said, “The viewers have showered love in abundance on Swaran Ghar and I’m excited to join this amazing team. I will essay the role of Baljit, a crook and a gold digger. It’s a very different character from the negative roles that I have played in the past. His entry is expected to stir the plot and bring twists to the show. This show marks a new journey for me as an actor and I can’t wait to begin shooting for it in Chandigarh.”