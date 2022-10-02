‘Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai’ wins big at ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) has been one of the landmark shows on Hindi television. This Rajan Shahi production is on air and still going strong. The show has now won an award at ‘Ravivar with Star Parivaar’.

Says Rajan Shahi, “For more than 13 years, YRKKH has been a show that connects with everyone in the family. It talks about inter and intra-personal relationships among different members, so people from all age-groups have connected well with the show. We have always tried to be true to this texture from the first episode. It is just going for a one-year leap, and audiences will love the new texture of the show and the lead pair’s unique story.”

YRKKH has always reinvented itself with time and Rajan gives the credit to the entire team. “Be it the writers, directors, creatives or production designers, everybody has contributed their best. Even our trilogy concept worked well.”